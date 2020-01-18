TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 2,267,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $492.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com