TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCEHY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,829. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

