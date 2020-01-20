Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Receives $16.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

TME opened at $14.08 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

