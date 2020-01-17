Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Now Covered by Dougherty & Co

Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tennant’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tennant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

TNC traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 23,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tennant has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard H. Zay sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $565,535.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $987,755.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,921,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,940 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tennant by 6,554.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tennant by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

