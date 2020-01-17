Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.45

Tennant (NYSE:TNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.45 and last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tennant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David W. Huml sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $29,722.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $938,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $336,015.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,791 shares of company stock worth $4,051,940 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth approximately $12,588,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 6,554.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

