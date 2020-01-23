Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of TNC opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Tennant has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tennant news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $336,015.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $987,755.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,921,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,791 shares of company stock worth $4,051,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

