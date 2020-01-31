Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $33.40 Average PT from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Teradata and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:TDC opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. Teradata has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 317.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 130.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 249,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: Resistance Level