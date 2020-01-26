Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

TER opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

