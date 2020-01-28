Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Insider Brad Robbins Sells 8,000 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TER opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?