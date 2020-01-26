Teradyne (NYSE:TER) PT Raised to $72.00 at DA Davidson

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

NYSE:TER traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,063. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Teradyne by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,513.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 289,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,450,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

