Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE TEX opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Terex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $260,147.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,077 and sold 24,051 shares valued at $694,061. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Terex by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Terex by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

