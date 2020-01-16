Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $260,147.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077 and have sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Terex by 106.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 7.0% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 69.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Terex by 40.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of TEX opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

