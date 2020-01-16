TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.04, approximately 14,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 23,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

