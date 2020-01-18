Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.23. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,671,867 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 34.52% and a negative net margin of 98.57%.

In other Terra Tech news, Director Alan David Gladstone acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terra Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

