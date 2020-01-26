Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.18. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,197,447 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 34.52% and a negative net margin of 98.57%.

In other Terra Tech news, Director Alan David Gladstone purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

