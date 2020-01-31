Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.23

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.23 and last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 17342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

