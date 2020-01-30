Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.55

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.55 and traded as high as $29.90. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $59,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $194,336. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

