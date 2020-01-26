TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.89

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 1612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TERUMO CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

