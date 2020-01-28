Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.07.

Shares of TSE TEV opened at C$7.32 on Monday. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$5.60 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $844.17 million and a PE ratio of -32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$606.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

