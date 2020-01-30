Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 291.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.75 ($3.84).

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of LON TSCO traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 247.90 ($3.26). 13,780,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.69.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

