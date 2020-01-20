Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $0.80. Tesla reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $12.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.78.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 67.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $136,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $510.50 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $547.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -105.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.00.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

