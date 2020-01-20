Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.76.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $510.50 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $547.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -105.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

