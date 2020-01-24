Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $572.20 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $594.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,427,895 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

