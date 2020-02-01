Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.21% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.57 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $5,724,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?