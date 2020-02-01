Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Sell” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $260.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.35.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $650.57. 15,664,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

