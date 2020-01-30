Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $580.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.20. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $594.50.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

