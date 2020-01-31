Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $350.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $412.35.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $59.82 on Wednesday, reaching $640.81. 28,955,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,625,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $650.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $4,643,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

