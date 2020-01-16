Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $600.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $600.00 price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2019 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.78.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $500.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,513,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.14. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $547.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of -87.48, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?