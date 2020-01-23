Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $550.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $581.00 and last traded at $579.19, with a volume of 8488046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $547.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,867,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?