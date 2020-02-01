Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $650.88 and last traded at $636.52, with a volume of 11907046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $580.99.

The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tesla from $515.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.35.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $4,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.91 and a 200-day moving average of $320.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

