Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $518.50

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $543.25, but opened at $518.50. Tesla shares last traded at $513.49, with a volume of 21,698,232 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?