Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra cut Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.78.

Tesla stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,399,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,139,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of -105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $547.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $136,994,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

