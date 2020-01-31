Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $59.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $640.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,955,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $650.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

