Tesla (TSLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $564.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $594.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised their price target on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,427,895. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

