TESSCO Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

TESSCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of -500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 173.9%.

NASDAQ TESS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 101,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TESS shares. ValuEngine cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

