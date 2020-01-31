TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year.

TESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

