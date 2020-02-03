TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TESS. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

TESS stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

