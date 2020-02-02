Tetra Bio Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Trading 42.5% Higher

Shares of Tetra Bio Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) traded up 42.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.55, 437,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 243,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Tetra Bio Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of bio pharmaceuticals and natural health products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements in Canada. Its lead product is PPP001, a dried cannabis prescription drug for advanced cancer pain. The company is also developing other cannabis-based drugs for pain management; a series natural health products, including a topical product for pain management; an oral product line for cardiovascular disease prevention, athletic performance, and well-being; a topical product for skin care; a topical product for women; and Munchies B Gone gum.

