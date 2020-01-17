Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

