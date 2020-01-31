Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.73 to $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 626,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $90.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,190.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

