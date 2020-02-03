Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TTEK. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

