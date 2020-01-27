Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $90.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,039.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Beige Book