Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.15.

NASDAQ:TTPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 8,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 103,544 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com