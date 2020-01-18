Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Down 0.6%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, approximately 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOYB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 6,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

