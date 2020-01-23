Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 203,959 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,119% compared to the typical volume of 9,192 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

