Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $61.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $528,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. 747,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

