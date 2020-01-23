Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

