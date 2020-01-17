Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 30.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of TXN opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.73. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

