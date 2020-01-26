Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

