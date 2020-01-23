Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $15.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6,221.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $135.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

